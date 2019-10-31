Four Calderdale pubs win acclaim in the Loo of the Year Awards 2019

Four Wetherspoon pubs in Calderdale have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2019.

The Richard Oastler in Bethal Street, Brighouse and The Commercial Inn in Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, together with The Barum Top Inn in Rawson Street and The Percy Shaw in Broad Street, both in Halifax, have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Barum Top manager, Philip Smith, said: "We are delighted with the award.

Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2019 managing director, Mike Bone, said: "The toilets at the four pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pubs richly deserve their platinum awards."

