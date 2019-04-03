Get in the groove this weekend as record fair comes to Halifax Piece Hall

Halifax Record Fair is set to strike a chord with vinyl lovers in the town's iconic Piece Hall this weekend.

The fair will feature everything from collectables to music memorabilia as well as traders specialising in reggae on Sunday, April 7.

Vinyl lover and organiser Jason Firth is excited to hold the fair at 'such an iconic and historic venue' and has high hopes it will be as popular as his first event at Halifax Borough Market in February.

Jason, 30, said: "I loved being at the fair last time just as a record collector myself - I couldn't wait to dig into what people had in their boxes.

"We are confident that we will provide a fantastic experience for customers so we're hoping people come back and get behind the event in the same way they did first time round - they people of Halifax were superb," he said.

Jason, who is also a PHD student from Altofts, has pitched to top traders, both returning and new, in what he says is 'probably one of the nicest places a record fair has been held in.'

The retro fest will take place between 10am and 3pm with a £1 entry fee.

