Greggs set to pay workers an extra £7m after exceptional year boosted by vegan range

Staff will be paid a bonus of up to £300 after figures showed "a strong finish to an exceptional year".

The 19,000 employees that have worked for the company since March 2019 will recieve £300, and other staff will receive £75 per quarter-year they have worked for Greggs.

Greggs in Halifax.

The national bakery chain, which has stores in Halifax and Brighouse, saw stocks rise by 5 per cent after the launch of its wildly successful vegan range.

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: "I am delighted to announce that we will also be making a special additional payment to all of our colleagues across the business who have worked so hard to deliver this success in what has been a phenomenal year."

Mr Whiteside added that the company will continue to "evolve our range to suit a broad variety of dietary choices."

Their vegan range includes a meatless sausage roll and a plant-based steak bake.

Greggs currently has over 2,000 stores in the UK and employs approximately 25,000 people.

Like-for-like sales in company-managed stores rose by 9.2% in the year to 28 December, including an 8.7 per cent upturn in profits in the final quarter.

However the company have been warned that they may be affected inflation, in particular the rise in pork prices and the increase in the national minimum wage.