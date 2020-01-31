Halifax-based florists creates 365 red rose bouquet - and it costs £2,500

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Halifax-based online flower company, Prestige Flowers, have launched 'The Majestic', a spectacular “Over-the-top” arrangement labelled 'the ultimate decadent declaration of love' costing £2,500.

This floral masterpiece consists of 365 luxury grade A, premium, 70cm, Naomi Red Roses, also known as “The King of Roses”, to make the boldest Valentine’s statement.

Philip Crowther, Business Development Manager at Prestige Flowers, said: “A declaration of love shouldn’t be reserved for just Valentine’s Day.

"For those seeking the ultimate, passionate statement, we have launched an ‘out of this world’ product, guaranteed to impress.”

The 80cm stems will be arranged in a large, stone Roman-style pot. It takes three days to arrange this monstrous bouquet, with every rose inspected by Prestige’s head florist to ensure they are arranged to perfection. Only the highest quality of roses is used and the arrangement is personally, hand delivered by the florist with a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne.

To top it all off, the lucky recipient will also receive three boxes of fine Godiva chocolates. 'The Majestic' is available for delivery to any mainland UK address.

