Here are the shops where can you get a £5 Fiver Fest deal in Hebden Bridge this week

Independent Businesses of Hebden Bridge and HX7 taking part in the first ever Totally Locally National Fiver Fest, from June 8 to 15 are hoping their £5 deals will encourage shoppers to think about where they spend their money.

The Fiver Fest promotes the main Totally Locally message - “If every adult in HX7 spent just £5 a week with their local independent shops and businesses instead of online or at the big supermarkets or chain stores it would be worth £2.9 million going directly into our local economy”.

Shops, cafés, restaurants, pubs and businesses taking part have put on special £5 offers for the duration of the Fiver Fest campaign. Just look out for the distinctive posters around town and online promoting all of the Fiver Offers – be quick, it ends Saturday, June 15.

Alison Bartram, proprietor of Heart Gallery on Market Street and Chair of the Hebden Bridge Business Forum is delighted with the response in Hebden Bridge and HX7 this week.

“The Fiver Fest campaign won’t change the world but doing something small can make a big difference to many of our local shops," she said.

"Watching businesses working together and promoting each other this last week on social media has been wonderful.

"I have personally been in to many of the shops involved and spent my hard earned fivers on lots of deals from two scrubbies for £5 (normally £3.50 each) in Hebden Cook and Mill Shop to tea towels designed by someone who used to live in Hebden Bridge at Wood & Wire.”

Here are the shops and offers that are taking part in the Fiver Fest until June 15.

Heart Gallery Market Street Hebden Bridge: 2 x Kate Lycett cards for £5 – usual price £7; Louise Lockhart locally made organic soap £5 – usual price £6

Totally Awesome Market Street Hebden Bridge: Awesome Collectable Ducks normally £6 will be £5 during Fiver Fest

The Town Hall Hebden Bridge: A speciality toasted sandwich and a hot drink for £5

CRAGGIES Cragg Vale: 2 x Craggies Artisan Pork Pies and a bottle of Little Valley Withens Pale Ale.

Hebden Cook and Mill Shop Albert Street Hebden Bridge: 2 Fantastic Scrubbies for £5 - usual price £3.50 each

The Barn Bridge Gate Hebden Bridge: Beautifully hand made heart plaques with various pictures and sayings for £5

The Afghan Rug Shop Market Street Hebden Bridge: A cotton scarf and a lump of Lapis for £5

Greens Vegetarian Café Albert Street Hebden Bridge: Breakfast Club served 11-12. A veggie sausage sandwich on our homemade focaccia bread with any hot drink from the menu

Brocante Hollins Place Hebden Bridge: £5 for any 1 metre of fabric - limited to 1m per person - or the first metre of a larger piece only £5

Homely at Hebden Oldgate Hebden Bridge: All Annie Sloan Chalk Paint 120ml project paint pots will be £5 instead of £5.95

Dragonfly Boutique St George’s Square Hebden Bridge: 1 pair dragonfly boutique earrings for £5

Rubyshoesday Market Street Hebden Bridge: 2 pairs laces for £5

Kasbah Emporium Bridge Gate Hebden Bridge: Any scarf £5

Wood & Wire Market Street Hebden Bridge: (Five different offers) Andy Pointon design Tea Towel; Magee Magoo design Screen Print; Ocelot Chocolate ; Printed Peanuts design Notebook and Paper Doll Card; Jolly Pop Candy

Old Gate Bar and Restaurant Old Gate Hebden Bridge: All restaurant cocktails & house gins are just £5.

Zeitgeist Carlton Street Hebden Bridge: £5 treatment with a cut or colour

Tall Poppies Market Street Hebden Bridge: ‘Bees’ gift range, all items £5 each

Blazing Saddles West End Hebden Bridge: Finish Line Dry Chain Lube 120ml (usually £7.99)

Tibetan Kitchen Market Street Hebden Bridge: 6 momo dumplings £5; Vegetarian main meal £5

Element Jewellery Market Street Hebden Bridge: Pair of textured earrings

Fleur and Fauna Market Street Hebden Bridge: All Joules Mugs; Woodwick and Yankee Candles; Summer Beach Wraps

Blue New Road Hebden Bridge: All Ramen £5

Minnies Moonshine West End Hebden Bridge: A shelf full of £5 deals

Pennine Wine and Cheese Bridge Gate Hebden Bridge: Belgian Chocolate Box

Lanterns Bistro Bridge Gate Hebden Bridge: Small afternoon tea

Colour Yorkshire Albert Street Hebden Bridge: All Tester pots £5

Fleur De Lys Crown Street Hebden Bridge: 2 dinkie posies for £5

For any independent business who didn’t participate this week but want to be involved in the Fiver Fest in Hebden Bridge and HX7 in October please email hebdenbridgebusiness@gmail.com