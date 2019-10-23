Here's how you can get a free pint this week

A Brighouse pub is offering a free drink for locals – there’s just one catch, you have to promise to leave the office on time at least one day this week.

The Old Mill on Wakefield Road, which is part of the Chef & Brewer collection of welcoming British country pubs, has announced the initiative after finding the average Brit has just 24 minutes to themselves after a long working day.

The pub’s research revealed that the average full-time worker leaves the office 23 minutes late each day, spends 33 minutes travelling home from work, 39 minutes preparing, cooking and clearing up after dinner, and 33 minutes doing household chores – leaving less than half an hour to themselves after all the jobs are done.

Unsurprisingly, a whopping 77 percent wished they had more time to themselves on a weekday evening.

Following the findings, the Old Mill is encouraging Calderdale residents to ‘enhance their evening’, by offering a complimentary glass of their favourite tipple – on the house, so they can enjoy some much-needed ‘me time’. All they have to do to redeem the freebie is sign a pledge to leave work on time at least once this week.

Chris Chew, general manager at the Old Mill Chef & Brewer pub, said: “We’re a nation that never switches off – whether its staying late at work, a long commute home or household chores, we know all-too-well it can feel like there’s just not enough hours in the day.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people in Brighouse and beyond to sign our pledge to leave work on time at least once this week, so they can really make the most out of their evening, as well as enjoying a drink on the house in a relaxing pub environment and taking some much-needed time out to escape everyday life.

“We look forward to welcoming hard-working locals for a well-earned drink – they more than deserve it!”

Leading psychologist, Dr Becky Spelman, added: “It's important that we carve out enough time in our busy working week to unwind, relax and focus on our own emotional needs, our relationships and our friends. When we do, not only do we feel happier, but we can also work more effectively, as our stress levels are kept under control.

“Those who dedicate sufficient time to unwinding after a long day are happier, more motivated and less likely to waste time when they’re at work. Committing to leaving by a certain time every day will help to create a work-life balance which in turn will maximise your free time, whether it’s going for a country walk, spending time with the family or going to the pub with friends.”

To redeem a free drink between 5pm-7pm on Monday, October 21 to Thursday, October 31, residents simply need to sign the pledge at www.chefandbrewer.com/enhance-your-evening and show their confirmation voucher at the bar.

A range of drinks including hand-selected wines, cask ales, craft beers and soft drinks will be available.

Redemption is limited to one drink per person, and full terms and conditions can be found at www.chefandbrewer.com/enhance-your-evening.

