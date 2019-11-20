Here's how you can have your Christmas party at Morrisons in Halifax

Morrisons Illingworth is opening its café to Christmas party groups, offering £7.50 a head 3-course meals including prawn cocktail starters, British turkey and all the trimmings and traditional Christmas pudding and custard.

The Christmas Meal Deal has been created in response to new research which shows that 70 per cent of UK workers expect cut backs to their work parties this Christmas because of tough trading conditions, economic uncertainty and fragile confidence, with one in twenty (five per cent) expecting it to be cancelled all together.

Tables for up to 20 can be booked at the Keighley Road store from Monday, November 25 to Monday, December 23.

The Morrisons Christmas Meal Deal starts from £6.50 a head for a two-course meal or £7.50 a head for the full three-courses. In a touch of festive generosity. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Helen Tordoff, Head of Cafes at Morrisons said: “Some small businesses have had a tough year so we have created the best Christmas meal for those on a budget. And as our cafés regularly host group meet ups, we thought we’d extend the invite to local companies so they can save some Christmas costs.

"It will mean that more people can get into the party spirit without breaking the bank.”

The menu includes starters of fresh soup, pate and melba toast and prawn cocktail and mains of Christmas turkey lunch, mushroom wellington and salmon with hollandaise.

For dessert there's the option of Christmas pudding served with brandy sauce or custard or Kelly’s chocolate or strawberry ice cream.

To book a table please visit the Morrisons Halifax store and ask for the Café Manager or Community Champion.

