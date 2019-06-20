Here's how you can look around Happy Valley filming locations during Open Gardens Day

A house and its garden featured in hit BBC One show Happy Valley is opening its doors along with other spots as part of the ninth Luddenden Open Gardens Day.

The series, written by Sally Wainwright, filmed in a number of locations across Calderdale.

Keen gardeners will have the chance to visit a wide selection of different gardens during the event on Saturday, June 29, from 11am-5pm.

Some 18 gardens will be open and there are a number of new ones that have not been on show previously, say organisers.

“One garden is attached to a 16th century house and both the house and the garden were featured in the TV series Happy Valley,” a spokesman said.

“Others range from small cottage gardens in two of Luddenden’s historic cottages to much larger ones with the most wonderful views over the valley.

“There are typical English rose gardens, or those with cottage gardens attached if you are more interested in providing your own food.

"There is also an allotment in the Luddenden allotments (owned by the council) which are highly sought after, which shows off why growing your own food has become such a popular hobby.”

Tickets are £5 in advance by phoning 01422 885141 or £6 on the day from the car park on Luddenden Lane. Two free vehicles will also be running during the day.

Funds will go to Luddenden Conservation Society.

