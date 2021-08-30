10 of the most expensive homes that are currently for sale in Halifax

Halifax is a diverse place for property with everything from town centre apartments to countryside estates on offer.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:00 am

Now that the Government as relaxed restrictions on home sales and property viewings as part of the lockdown review, here are the ten most expensive listed on Rightmove in Halifax. For more information on the properties click here.

1. Greenroyd Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax - 895,000

This delightful four bedroomed, extended stone built, art deco residence features superb family accommodation within delightful mature gardens. For sale with Property @ Kemp and Co, Halifax - 01422 757059

Photo: Property @ Kemp and Co

2. Heath Villas, Savile Park, Halifax - 850,000

This seven bedroom Victorian detached residence which features spacious accommodation with has the benefit of many period features. For sale with Property @ Kemp and Co, Halifax - 01422 757059

Photo: Property @ Kemp and Co

3. Bradfives Lodge, 7 Windle Royd Lane, Warley - 745,000

This detached four-bedroom family residence is set within mature low maintenance landscaped gardens backing onto open countryside. For sale with Charnock Bates - 01422 757046

Photo: Charnock Bates

4. Walt Royd, Wheatley - 650,000

Dating back to the 17th Century and offering plenty of character is this three bedroom Grade II listed home with ample equestrian facilities. On the market with Ryder & Dutton - 01422 757053

Photo: Ryder & Dutton

