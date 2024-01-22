News you can trust since 1853
11 Halifax and Calderdale eyesores and derelict buildings that residents want to see tackled in 2024

There are some beautiful buildings in Halifax and across Calderdale.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

But there are also some ugly eyesores and derelict buildings that blight the skyline and residents would love to see tackled in 2024.

We asked Halifax Courier readers which of these eyesores they hope will be demolished or spruced up in the next 12 months.

Here are some of their suggestions.

A number of people said that something should be done with the Theatre Royal on Wards End in Halifax. Linda Kitson shared: "If I won squillions on the lottery I`d do something about the old Royal theatre in town, I feel so sad every time I pass the building it used to be so grand."

A number of people said that something should be done with the Theatre Royal on Wards End in Halifax. Linda Kitson shared: "If I won squillions on the lottery I`d do something about the old Royal theatre in town, I feel so sad every time I pass the building it used to be so grand." Photo: Charles Round

A location that people wanted to see new life given to it is the street in the sky above Halifax Borough Market. Deborah Annison said: "The terrace houses above the Borough market. Then regular tours could be put on. Would be great"

A location that people wanted to see new life given to it is the street in the sky above Halifax Borough Market. Deborah Annison said: "The terrace houses above the Borough market. Then regular tours could be put on. Would be great" Photo: Charles Round

One of the buildings that was mentioned a lot was the old Odeon, most recently the Mecca Bingo, in Halifax town centre. Elaine Jowett shared: "The Odeon needs to be dealt with and made use of its a great space too good to let go to waste"

One of the buildings that was mentioned a lot was the old Odeon, most recently the Mecca Bingo, in Halifax town centre. Elaine Jowett shared: "The Odeon needs to be dealt with and made use of its a great space too good to let go to waste" Photo: Charles Round

Unsurprisingly Halifax swimming pool is one of the places that people feel should be dealt with soon. Christine Akroyd shared: "The swimming pool. Definitely overdue a spruce up 20 years ago. We might have still had it now."

Unsurprisingly Halifax swimming pool is one of the places that people feel should be dealt with soon. Christine Akroyd shared: "The swimming pool. Definitely overdue a spruce up 20 years ago. We might have still had it now." Photo: staff

