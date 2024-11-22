12 new properties in Halifax, Elland, Luddenden and Sowerby Bridge that have been added to the market

Here are 12 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Westbury Street, Elland This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £70,000 with Bramleys Photo: Bramleys Photo Sales

2 . Moins Close, Halifax This three bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £90,000 with Let Property Sales & Management Photo: Let Property Sales & Management Photo Sales

3 . Blackmires, Halifax This three bedroom cottage is for sale for £125,000 with Redwoods Estate Agency Photo: Redwoods Estate Agency Photo Sales