12 new properties in Halifax, Elland, Luddenden and Sowerby Bridge that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 13:36 GMT
Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning November 18.

Here are 12 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £70,000 with Bramleys

1. Westbury Street, Elland

This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £70,000 with Bramleys Photo: Bramleys

Photo Sales
This three bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £90,000 with Let Property Sales & Management

2. Moins Close, Halifax

This three bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £90,000 with Let Property Sales & Management Photo: Let Property Sales & Management

Photo Sales
This three bedroom cottage is for sale for £125,000 with Redwoods Estate Agency

3. Blackmires, Halifax

This three bedroom cottage is for sale for £125,000 with Redwoods Estate Agency Photo: Redwoods Estate Agency

Photo Sales
This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £145,000 with WS Residential

4. Bramston Street, Rastrick

This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £145,000 with WS Residential Photo: WS Residential

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sowerby BridgeHalifaxCalderdaleRightmove
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice