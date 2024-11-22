12 new properties in Halifax, Elland, Luddenden and Sowerby Bridge that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Westbury Street, Elland
This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £70,000 with Bramleys Photo: Bramleys
2. Moins Close, Halifax
This three bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £90,000 with Let Property Sales & Management Photo: Let Property Sales & Management
3. Blackmires, Halifax
This three bedroom cottage is for sale for £125,000 with Redwoods Estate Agency Photo: Redwoods Estate Agency
4. Bramston Street, Rastrick
This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £145,000 with WS Residential Photo: WS Residential
