Cost of living crisis: Slash your housing costs by buying in these 13 areas of Calderdale

Buying a home in England is an increasingly expensive business.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 7:00 am

A property purchase will now set you back an average of £288,000, nine times the average full time salary, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

But with energy bills soaring amid a cost of living crisis, many people will be thinking of ways to cut the amount they spend on housing.

Looking for something more affordable? There are 217 neighbourhoods in England where the average home costs less than £100,000.

Horden in County Durham is the cheapest place to buy, with the average property selling for just £42,500.

And if you are looking to stay local, here are the best places to consider.

For those hoping to either get on the property ladder or downsize in Calderdale, these are the 13 cheapest places to buy a home.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Pellon East

The average property price in Pellon East was £66,995.

Photo: Google Street View

2. King Cross

The average property price in King Cross was £71,660.

Photo: Google Street View

3. Mixenden

The average property price in Mixenden was £76,995.

Photo: Google Street View

4. Pellon West & Highroad Well

The average property price in Pellon West & Highroad Well was £88,500.

Photo: Google Street View

