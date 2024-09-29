14 new properties in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 12:56 BST
Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning September 23.

Here are 14 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £765,000 with Peter David Properties

1. Parrock Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £765,000 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with Marsh and Marsh

2. Shelf Hall Lane, Shelf

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with Marsh and Marsh Photo: Marsh and Marsh

This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £130,000 with William H. Brown

3. Boys Scarr, Luddendenfoot

This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £130,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £499,950 with McField Residential

4. Thornhill Road, Rastrick

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £499,950 with McField Residential Photo: McField Residential

