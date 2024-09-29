14 new properties in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here are 14 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Parrock Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £765,000 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

2 . Shelf Hall Lane, Shelf This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with Marsh and Marsh Photo: Marsh and Marsh Photo Sales

3 . Boys Scarr, Luddendenfoot This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £130,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

4 . Thornhill Road, Rastrick This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £499,950 with McField Residential Photo: McField Residential Photo Sales