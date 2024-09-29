14 new properties in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Parrock Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge
This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £765,000 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties
2. Shelf Hall Lane, Shelf
This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with Marsh and Marsh Photo: Marsh and Marsh
3. Boys Scarr, Luddendenfoot
This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £130,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown
4. Thornhill Road, Rastrick
This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £499,950 with McField Residential Photo: McField Residential
