1. The Malthouse, Rishworth
The Malthouse, 270 Oldham Road, Rishworth, Sowerby Bridge. "This friendly, characterful hotel has a warm, charming atmosphere that makes it a perfect setting for your perfect fairytale wedding."
2. Heath Cottage Hotel, Dewsbury
Heath Cottage Hotel, Wakefield Road, Dewsbury. "This delightful former coaching house, which dates back to 1850, is a fine example of early Victorian architecture."
3. The Black Horse Inn, Clifton
The Black Horse Inn, Westgate, Clifton, Brighouse. "Family-owned, this distinctive 17th-century inn radiates a traditional British charm that blends in effortlessly with the surrounding Georgian architecture."
4. Gomersal Park Hotel & Dream Spa
Gomersal Park Hotel & Dream Spa, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. "This modern and stylish hotel offers a luxurious escape for your milestone celebrations."