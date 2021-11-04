15 of the most expensive streets in and around Halifax according to Zoopla

Beacon Hill, Halifax

The average price paid for a property in Halifax over the past 12 months was £180,009 with the current average value, according to estate agent Zoopla, £181,004.

This list is calculated using the average price paid for a property over the last 12 months according to Zoopla.

We are just naming streets on this list and not larger areas.

Burned Road, Shelf: Average price paid was £750,000

Dog Lane, Stainland: Average price paid was £720,000

Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland: Average price paid was £715,000

Rawson Avenue, Halifax: Average price paid was £698,333

Spiggs, Shibden, Halifax: Average price paid was £660,000

Water Hill Lane, Halifax: Average price paid was £610,000

Greyshaw Syke, Ogden, Halifax: Average price paid was £600,000

Staups Lane, Shibden, Halifax: Average price paid was £555,000

Laurel Bank, Holmfield, Halifax: Average price paid was £542,000

Greenroyd Close, Skircoat Green, Halifax: Average price paid was £535,000

Ryecroft Close, Lightcliffe: Average price paid was £530,000

The Avenue, Hipperholme, Halifax: Average price paid was £525,000

Buckley Lane, Halifax: Average price paid was £525,000

Green Hall Park, Shelf: Average price paid was £525,000