15 of the most expensive streets in and around Halifax according to Zoopla
With rolling hills and bustling town and village centres, Halifax and the wider Calderdale area has a lot to offer when it comes to property.
The average price paid for a property in Halifax over the past 12 months was £180,009 with the current average value, according to estate agent Zoopla, £181,004.
This list is calculated using the average price paid for a property over the last 12 months according to Zoopla.
We are just naming streets on this list and not larger areas.
Burned Road, Shelf: Average price paid was £750,000
Dog Lane, Stainland: Average price paid was £720,000
Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland: Average price paid was £715,000
Rawson Avenue, Halifax: Average price paid was £698,333
Spiggs, Shibden, Halifax: Average price paid was £660,000
Water Hill Lane, Halifax: Average price paid was £610,000
Greyshaw Syke, Ogden, Halifax: Average price paid was £600,000
Staups Lane, Shibden, Halifax: Average price paid was £555,000
Laurel Bank, Holmfield, Halifax: Average price paid was £542,000
Greenroyd Close, Skircoat Green, Halifax: Average price paid was £535,000
Ryecroft Close, Lightcliffe: Average price paid was £530,000
The Avenue, Hipperholme, Halifax: Average price paid was £525,000
Buckley Lane, Halifax: Average price paid was £525,000
Green Hall Park, Shelf: Average price paid was £525,000
The Poplars, Village Street, Norwood Green: Average price paid was £516,500