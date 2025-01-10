17 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Willowdene, Grange Lane, Clifton
This four bedroom detached bungalow is on the market for £400,000 with WS Residential Photo: WS Residential
2. Emscote Street South, Halifax
This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £110,000 with Ryder & Dutton Photo: Google Street View
3. Axminster Drive, Bailiff Bridge
This two bedroom flat is on the market for £106,500 with YOUR MOVE Roebuck Residential Ltd Photo: YOUR MOVE Roebuck Residential Ltd
4. Underbank Avenue, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge
This two bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £230,000 with Claire Sheehan Estate Agents Photo: Claire Sheehan Estate Agents
