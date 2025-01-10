17 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 11:42 GMT
Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning January 6.

Here are 17 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This four bedroom detached bungalow is on the market for £400,000 with WS Residential

1. Willowdene, Grange Lane, Clifton

This four bedroom detached bungalow is on the market for £400,000 with WS Residential Photo: WS Residential

This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £110,000 with Ryder & Dutton

2. Emscote Street South, Halifax

This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £110,000 with Ryder & Dutton Photo: Google Street View

This two bedroom flat is on the market for £106,500 with YOUR MOVE Roebuck Residential Ltd

3. Axminster Drive, Bailiff Bridge

This two bedroom flat is on the market for £106,500 with YOUR MOVE Roebuck Residential Ltd Photo: YOUR MOVE Roebuck Residential Ltd

This two bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £230,000 with Claire Sheehan Estate Agents

4. Underbank Avenue, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge

This two bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £230,000 with Claire Sheehan Estate Agents Photo: Claire Sheehan Estate Agents

