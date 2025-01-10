17 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here are 17 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Willowdene, Grange Lane, Clifton This four bedroom detached bungalow is on the market for £400,000 with WS Residential Photo: WS Residential Photo Sales

2 . Emscote Street South, Halifax This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £110,000 with Ryder & Dutton Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Axminster Drive, Bailiff Bridge This two bedroom flat is on the market for £106,500 with YOUR MOVE Roebuck Residential Ltd Photo: YOUR MOVE Roebuck Residential Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Underbank Avenue, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge This two bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £230,000 with Claire Sheehan Estate Agents Photo: Claire Sheehan Estate Agents Photo Sales