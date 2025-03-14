29 commercial property gems on the railway, including Hebden Bridge, just waiting for the right local business says Northern

Northern says business owners across North of England should consider ‘setting up shop’ on the rail network.

There are currently 29 vacant units being advertised by the train operator’s commercial property partner, Lambert Smith Hampton, including one in Calderdale.

The Station House at Hebden Bridge is on the market with options for full redevelopment, including leisure use, licensed restaurant, office or retail.

Hebden Bridge railway station

Other retail space is available at stations including Bingley, Cross Gates and Keighley in West Yorkshire and Knaresborough in North Yorkshire.

For the full list of units available visit www.lsh.co.uk

Robert Ellams, head of property at Northern, said: “There are some prime commercial spaces available at stations across our network that benefit from high footfall and great connectivity.

“Many of them are located within heritage buildings that mean a lot to the local community that use them.

“I would encourage any local business owner to consider ‘setting up shop’ on the railway and to check out the 29 units currently up for grabs.”