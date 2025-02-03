A bathroom with arched roof is one stunning feature inside this exceptional home

Grade ll listed Elphaborough Hall is a five-bedroom stone-built property of character, with original features that range from a curved stone ceiling, to mullion windows, beams, wooden doors and exposed stonework.

It has great potential for its new owners to make this property their own, with four reception rooms and a dining kitchen.

From the spacious hallway, the dining kitchen has fitted units with integral oven and hob, stone mullion windows, and a door to outside.

A large pantry leads off, and there's a storage cellar with a window and stone flag flooring.

The dining room has stone mullion windows, and openings with stone door frames lead to the sitting room, with exposed stonework, a stone fireplace and beamed ceiling.

An old, curved stone ceiling features in the ground floor bathroom, that has a corner bath, and two washbasin vanity units.

A stone fireplace is a focal point in the lounge, along with an exposed stone wall and mullion windows.

The office, again, has exposed stonework, and a fireplace.

From the landing, that displays a stained glass window and has access to the loft, are five bedrooms, with a modern shower room.

The property has a single integral garage with power, light, and electric EV car charging point, with parking on the front driveway.

The stunning character home requires some updating, and the seller is open to offers, with stamp duty paid, subject to the offer made.

Attractive front and rear gardens have paved areas, with lawns, mature trees and foliage.

Elphaborough Hall, Streamside Fold, Mytholmroyd, Calderdale, is for sale with Yopa, North West and Midlands, at £595,000.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today -https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Elphaborough Hall, Streamside Fold, Mytholmroyd, Calderdale The hallway with staircase leads to ground floor rooms. Photo: Yopa, North West and Midlands Photo Sales

2 . Elphaborough Hall, Streamside Fold, Mytholmroyd, Calderdale The lounge has a stunning stone fireplace, and mullion windows. Photo: Yopa, North West and Midlands Photo Sales

3 . Elphaborough Hall, Streamside Fold, Mytholmroyd, Calderdale Part of the bright and airy kitchen with diner in Elphaborough Hall. Photo: Yopa, North West and Midlands Photo Sales