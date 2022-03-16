Forming one of the oldest parts of the renowned estate, this three-bedroom stone-built home is set within 18 acres or so of parkland.

Stone fireplaces, mullions, and old beams hark back to years gone by, and twin stone pillars stand tall in the living room with its full height windows.

But modern comforts are plentiful too. An open plan kitchen is fitted with solid wood units and a range cooker, with a separate utility room.

There’s a split level dining area, and a bespoke timber staircase leads up to a vaulted landing with balustrade.

With the three bedrooms is a house bathroom with both bath and shower. The master bedroom with its own en suite has a stone fireplace, and a dressing area.

Electric security gates give entry to the grounds, with trees lining the driveway to the frontage and parking spaces.

With formal and vegetable gardens are stretches of parkland and wooded areas, with extensive views.

The agent advises that the property is leasehold with approximately 979 years remaining, with a service charge of £2200 per annum currently, to include upkeep of the grounds and communal areas.

This property, Kirklees Hall, Clifton, Brighouse, Calderdale, is priced £500,000 with Applegate Properties. Call 01484 682999.

