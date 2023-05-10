A rare opportunity to buy this listed home with stunning features - see inside...

An historic property and family home is for sale for the first time in almost 40 years, within a Calderdale village.

Grade ll listed Elphaborough Hall is a five-bedroom stone-built property of character, with original features that range from a curved stone ceiling, to mullion windows, beams, wooden doors and exposed stonework.

With huge potential, it has four reception rooms and a dining kitchen, and stands within Mytholmroyd village, with a range of amenities close by.

Its spacious hallway, with a staircase up, leads to rooms including the dining kitchen, that has fitted units with an integral oven and hob. It has stone mullion windows, and there's a door to the garden.

A large pantry leads off, and there's a storage cellar with a window and stone flag flooring.

The dining room has stone mullion windows, and two openings with stone door frames lead to the sitting room, with exposed stonework, a stone fireplace and beamed ceiling.

An old, curved stone ceiling is an outstanding feature in the ground floor bathroom, with a suite including a corner bath, and two vanity wash basin units.

A stone fireplace is a focal point in the lounge, with an exposed stone wall and mullion windows.

The office is a bright room, and again, has exposed stonework, and a fireplace.

From the landing, that displays a stained glass window and has loft access, is a main bedroom and four more bedrooms, with a modern shower room.

The property has a single integral garage with power, light, and an electric EV car charging point, with parking on the front driveway.

Attractive gardens have paved areas, with lawns and mature trees and foliage.

This property in Streamside Fold, Mytholmroyd, Calderdale, is for sale with Yopa at £650,000. Call 07749956863 for details.

