An impressive Shibden home with 7.4 acres and outbuildings, for sale at £1.25m

This appealing home looking out across the stunning Shibden valley is a conversion from three cottages, with an original attached barn and 7.4 acres of land.

With six bedrooms, Blake Hill End Farm spreads over two floors, with landscaped gardens and summer house, courtyard parking, a double garage and grazing land, with outbuildings that present plenty of options.

With three points of entry, the main entrance in to the house leads in to its timber-beamed kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer and a five-ring gas Rangemaster. Another entrance has a porch with exposed stonework.

There is a spacious lounge and dining area, a pool and games room, and a fitted out utility room on the ground floor, with a main hallway.

The beamed lounge and dining room are either side of an exposed stone chimney breast. Mullion windows with seats have lovely views, and a multifuel stove adds the cosy factor, set within a stone fireplace with timber mantle.

A bar and games room is currently decked with memorabilia. Next to it is a concealed staircase to a vaulted cellar.

Two staircases lead up to the first floor gallery landing, and all bedrooms, a house bathroom, a study, and a separate shower room.

Exposed beams and trusses add character, while the main bedroom with mullion windows and built-in cupboards has idyllic views, shared by three further front-facing double bedrooms, with two doubles to the rear.

A stone-built barn with two access points and two floors is currently used for storage.

Lawned gardens are to the front of the property, with a potting shed and two outbuildings.

A side paved terrace overlooking the valley is perfect for entertaining.

The detached summer house is a recent addition with timber panels and patio doors that open to a decked area, with adjoining orchard.

A drystone wall with gateway separates the gardens and grazing land.

This property's lovely location offers scenic footpaths and bridleways, with the historic Shibden Hall nearby, and the award-winning Shibden Mill Inn within easy reach.

Lee Lane, or the ‘Cote de Shibden Wall’ as it is known to cyclists, is also close by, and the neighbouring villages of Shelf, Northowram and Hipperholme have a good choice of services and amenities. Transport links and connections are easy to access.

10, Blake Hill End Farm, Shibden, Halifax, is for sale with Charnock Bates estate agents, at £1,250,000. Call 01422 380100 for details.

