News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Be inspired by these sustainable Christmas 2022 home decor themes

No one wants to cut corners on Christmas cheer, especially after the last few years, but a few tweaks such as switching out old Christmas lights for ones with energy-efficient LED bulbs can help to keep costs down.

By Sally Burton
3 hours ago - 2 min read
Glitz and glamour with a vintage vibe for this Gatsby trend.
Glitz and glamour with a vintage vibe for this Gatsby trend.

By using LED lights on Christmas trees, each household could save around £27 over the festive period, research shows.

Halogen Christmas lights will cost approximately £34 over Christmas, compared to approximately £7 for LED lights, according to a study by Homebase.

Hide Ad

UK households are set to spend approximately £189 million to light up their Christmas trees this year – an increase of £73 million -about £3 per household, from the previous year.

Most Popular

However, there are plenty of ways to maximise festive cheer and reduce energy consumption at the same time.

This selection of Christmas 2022's trending sustainable interiors might inspire your decoration theme;

Hide Ad

Gatsby Glam

With the roaring twenties seeing a subdued start thanks to the pandemic, parties are back in style.

Hide Ad
Be eco-cosy with warm textures, lots of natural floristry and sustainable materials.

Gatsby Glam entails dressing your home in as much glitz and glamour as possible. If it sparkles, it’s in.

Hide Ad

This trend calls for a vintage vibe, so you won’t have to worry about energy consumption. Think candlelit dinners, classy glass baubles, and glittery decor to reflect light around rooms.

Eco-Cosy

Hide Ad

The Scandi interiors trend is back, this festive take on Hygge is ready to wrap us up in the comfort and nostalgia of Christmas past.

Bring the outside in with a woodland theme. Think natural, earthy materials and woodland vibes with the help of a few pine-scented candles.
Hide Ad

This trend conjures up a cosy country gathering that embraces planet-friendly sustainability. So bring in warm textures, natural floristry and sustainable materials. Perfect for snuggling up in front of the fire for a Christmas movie.

Cut out unnecessary packaging by filling a reusable wooden advent calendar with treats, this can become a time-honoured family tradition while cutting down on Christmas waste.

Hide Ad

Woodland Winter

The focus here is naturally on wood. Think earthy materials that will make children and adults fall in love with the magic of their surroundings.

Hide Ad
Plenty of glitter and sparkle with all things Christmassy and few lights needed. For those you do have on, use a timer so they switch off overnight.

Twinkly lights wrapped sparingly around trees to look like a fairy’s trail and decorations in the shape of creatures such as red squirrels, owls and foxes.

Hide Ad

It’s not just visual elements that bring this trend to life. The scent is a key player with the help of pine-scented candles or scentsicles.

Replacing older lights with LED ones for more energy efficiency.

Hide Ad

Merry Maximalism

Less is more? No, more is more!

Hide Ad

Throw minimalism out the window this year. Embrace your inner child and give your home the Santa's grotto makeover of your childhood dreams.

Deck the halls with colourful chaos. Striped candy canes, gingerbread men, fake snow, nutcrackers, the lot. Remember to get little elves involved.

Hide Ad

With smart choices, you can stay energy conscious. Install timer plugs for all your mains-generated light-up decorations, When you sleep, so can the decorations.​

​According to the Energy Saving Trust, LED bulbs use 80 per cent less energy then halogen bulbs.

Hide Ad

Inefficient non-led lights are now banned in the UK, but plenty of UK households will still own old halogen tree lights, ready to put them up for Christmas.

LED lights are also far safer than halogen bulbs. They don't get as hot, which can become a fire risk.

Hide Ad

For more about thrifty lighting visit: https://www.homebase.co.uk/christmas/christmas-lights/christmas-tree-lights.list

​Or for more on sustainable trends, see: https://www.homebase.co.uk/ideas-advice/christmas/top-christmas-trends-2022-and-how-to-keep-them-energy-efficient/ ​