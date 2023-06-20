Beautiful stretch of woodland between Sowerby Bridge and Ripponden is for sale

The woodland, which is being marketed by the specialist agricultural division of Yorkshire estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley, is approximately one mile north of the village of Barkisland and is accessed via a grass track beyond Highlee Lane from Scammonden Road.

A public footpath also runs from Highlee Lane to the northern most point of the woodland.

The site is a mixed deciduous woodland, which is made up predominantly of mature and regenerated species of trees including birch, oak, ash, hawthorn and rowan. There’s also holly, bluebells, bilberry and other flowers that fill it with colour during the spring and summer months.

Barkisland woodland

The woodland is largely enclosed by a mixture of stone walls and fences, with a beck forming the northern boundary, close to where approximately two-thirds of an acre is also designated ancient and semi-natural woodland.

Zoe Harrison, a land agent in Dacre, Son & Hartley’s land and agricultural division, said: “This is a lovely stretch of woodland that will appeal to a wide range of buyers. People will be attracted to it for amenity or recreational uses and others will be interested in its environmental credentials and the conservation of its biodiversity, in the battle against climate change.

“It’s a beautiful area, and with a realistic guide price of £40,000, we’re expecting it to generate a lot of interest.”

Further information is available by calling Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01423 877202 or visit www.dacres.co.uk