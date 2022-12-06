Brand new retail units to let in Halifax following 18-month, £4m build re-development

Broadway Retail Park on Queens Road in Halifax was previously a redundant car sales and repair garage and had been vacant for 4-5 years. Subsequently it was subjected to vandalism and complaints were submitted to the local council.

Acquired in 2020 by local property investor, Zamann Properties Ltd, the 2.2 acre site has now undergone a major transformation and provides units suitable for retail, restaurant and leisure ranging from 1,100 sq. ft to 3,100 sq. ft and industrial trade counter units extending from 1,234ft² to 6,386ft²

The industrial units are constructed of a steel frame under a profile steel sheet clad roof with external elevations of stone and profile steel sheeting. They benefit from drive-in loading doors with internal eaves height of 5m, suitable for warehousing, light manufacturing, or a trade counter.

The retail units have large, full-height powder-coated aluminium framed display windows to ground and first floors and provide open plan retail space over two levels, offering the prospect of being combined to provide larger floor areas if required. Finished to a shell specification, they are ready for a tenant to carry out their own fit-out. Units have already been pre-let to a well-established local supermarket, a clothes retailer and CityFibre.

With 110 parking spaces and 5 car charging points, the site is suitable for a wide-range of potential retail and commercial uses.

Broadway Retail Park is positioned approximately one mile to the north of Halifax town centre at the intersection of Queens Road and Parkinson Lane.

Jonathan Wilson, head of Bramleys commercial agency, said: “It is great to see a landlord investing heavily into a modern new commercial development, offering plenty of opportunities for local businesses and national brands to occupy this prime site.”

The developer, Hassan Zaman, said: “‘I am pleased that this phase of the complex is completed and I am excited to see the site thriving once units are occupied and tenants begin to trade.

“The next phase of the scheme is to convert the former petrol station kiosk building with the intention of creating units suitable for convenience retail occupiers that would complement the remainder of the site.”