Fronted by TV presenter, best-selling author and former X Factor star Stacey Solomon, the new Channel 4 DIY series, Brickin’ It, will give viewers easy and helpful tips to makeover their homes themselves.

The show will see Stacey running to the rescue as she steps in where unscrupulous builders have left off, showing homeowners how simple, satisfying and cost effective it can be to pick up a power tool and do the work themselves - from brick laying, basic plumbing, roof-tiling and mastering hacksaws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series will follow big builds and smaller passion projects with Stacey sharing her money-saving skills and offering design inspiration, as well as challenging herself to master new DIY techniques.

The series will be hosted by former X Factor star Stacey Solomon.

Talking about the new show, Stacy said “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can.

“I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series is being produced by Hello Sunshine. Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the centre of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers.

Stacy added: “I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first ever UK project. They are all about empowering women and what could be more empowering than a power tool?!

“It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”

To apply for the show, visit https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/take-part/brickin-it

Advertisement Hide Ad