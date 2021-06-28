Brighouse social club goes up for sale with a price tag of £475,000

Cliffe Hall Club has gone onto the market with Walker Singleton Chartered Surveyors.

The property was a former members club originally built as a private residence in the Mid-Victorian Period.

The club has a number of large open plan rooms in keeping with its use as a club premises including snooker and pool rooms together with a bar lounge.

Cliffe Hall club in Brighouse

The property is solely accessed from Cliffe Street and features an extensive hard standing car park and beer garden to the rear of the property.

A spokesperson for Walker Singleton said: "The property boasts large airy rooms with original features such as ornate coving, wrought iron balustrades and other Victorian features.

"The property lends itself to a residential use subject to the relevant planning permissions.

"We understand the property benefits from all mains services to include gas, electric, water and drainage.

"None of these services have been tried or tested and interested parties are advised to satisfy themselves as to their condition and suitability."