Calderdale estate agency Charnock Bates sells £34.5million of homes since the start of the year

Charnock Bates, which has offices in Halifax, Ripponden and Huddersfield, has sold subject to contract 67 homes with an average selling price of £515,000.

The homes sold by the estate agency include Acre House, Hebden Bridge.

Founded 30 years ago, Charnock Bates was acquired by West Yorkshire-based property consultancy Walker Singleton in 2015.

Charnock Bates has sold subject to contract properties totalling £34.5m since the start of the year (picture Hartley Royd Estate in Shaw, Lancashire)

Since then, the estate agency has continued to grow with the average marketing price of its available properties being £600,000.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, commented: “We have been privileged to have had some excellent listings for some truly outstanding properties throughout West Yorkshire since the start of the year.

“We have achieved this because we pride ourselves on providing the very highest standards of client service combined with an unrivalled knowledge of the local market for fine, country and period homes.

“In a well-documented more competitive economic environment for estate agents, we know it is our team’s absolute commitment to delivering to the highest standards that sets us apart.

“This, in turn, ensures we continue to have extraordinary listings and the ability and skills needed to sell homes for the benefit of our discerning owners and the informed buyers acquiring them.”