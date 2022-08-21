Calderdale house prices dropped more than Yorkshire and Humber average in June

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5% over the last year – though still the lowest in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The average Calderdale house price in June was £176,402, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8% decrease on May.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Calderdale was lower than the 1% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Calderdale rose by £8,300 – putting the area bottom among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Selby, where property prices increased on average by 16.6%, to £258,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties has remained the primary reason behind climbing house prices across the UK throughout the pandemic.

But activity is starting to slow, with soaring inflation putting household budgets under pressure.

First-time buyers in Calderdale spent an average of £152,300 on their property – £7,000 more than a year ago, and £32,400 more than in June 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £196,800 on average in June – 29.2% more than first-time buyers.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices Calderdale in June – they dropped 1.6% in price, to £327,295 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 5.8%.

How do property prices in Calderdale compare?

Buyers paid 13.5% less than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber (£204,000) in June for a property in Calderdale. Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in Harrogate – £333,000 on average, and 1.9 times as much as more than in Calderdale. Harrogate properties cost 2.5 times as much as homes in Hull (£135,000 average), at the other end of the scale.