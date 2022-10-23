Warley House is an impressive five bedroom family home set within 2.5 acres of beautiful, formal gardens on Stock Lane.

The modern stone-built property benefits from fantastic views and sits of the edge of Warley, with a good village primary school, well-regarded pubs and thriving sports teams.

The property briefly comprises electric gates, a sweeping drive, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a double garage and a self-contained ground floor annex.

Having been constructed in 2005, the property offers a host of convenient features, such as underfloor heating throughout the vast majority of the property, along with a fresh air heat exchange.

The gardens of Warley House are designed and crafted by the RHS Chelsea Flower Show medal winner, Paul Green, alongside the current owners over the last three decades.

There are areas of lawns, mature trees and shrubs, a tranquil Japanese garden all behind a wall to the north, providing privacy and quiet from the road whereas the south is open to the fantastic views across the Calder Valley.

The property is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1,200,000 and is marketed by Fine & Country.

For more information call 01427 800736 or visit rightmove.co.uk

1. Warley House

2. Lawn

3. Entrance Hall

4. Living room