This stunning five bedroom family home set within 2 acres of garden in Rishworth is on the market for £1,100,000 with Fine & Country.

Approaching the property from Rishworth New Road, you pull onto the block paved and gated driveway.

The property’s three main reception spaces are all accessible from the hallway, the formal living room is bathed in natural light thanks to its triple aspect which includes french doors leading into the garden and windows either side of the fireplace.

The next reception space is currently used as an office/snug could equally provide a formal dining space or music room.

The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen family space. The kitchen benefits from a large island combining storage and preparation space along with an integrated Belfast Sink.

From the kitchen there is additional storage provided by a pantry along with a separate utility room as well as a rear door and internal access to the double garage.

Upstairs from the family landing there are three double bedrooms, two of which benefit from a Jack & Jill ensuite shower room, an office and family bathroom along with the principal bedroom suite.

The owners also designed a guest suite, accessible via its own staircase and offering flexible guest accommodation with a double bedroom, a sitting room/single bedroom and ensuite shower room.

The property sits within two acres. The gardens at the rear are separated into several distinct areas, with a patio accessible from all three reception spaces, lawns and mature established planting.

The property on Rishworth New Road, Rishworth is for sale for £1,100,000 with Fine & Country.

For more information contact 01427 800736.

The living/dining space.

Taking the stairs to the wonderfully light and spacious first floor landing, your eye is drawn upward to the exposed joinery

