The Mullions, Great Burlees Farm, is a Grade ll Listed home with great character, that has been carefully updated to include modern comforts in keeping with its period rustic style.

In a stunning rural location, its own land includes lovely gardens, with added grazing and a courtyard.

A detached, self-contained annexe with solar panels, named ‘Mallard’ is next to the main house, and offers potential to fashion and update, while offering living space with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The large dining kitchen with appliances is a main feature of The Mullions, along with its spacious sitting room that has a warming gas stove.

A utility room and ground floor cloakroom are further useful facilities.

Two of three bedrooms have mezzanine levels and there is a modern shower room.

Through the stone mullion windows are extensive views, and despite its rural location this home is just a brief journey by can to the centre of Hebden Bridge and the railway station.

Great Burlees Farm, Burlees Lane, Hebden Bridge, is priced £750,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents, Hebden Bridge.

Call 01422 843988 for further information.

1. A stunning period property The Mullions and its detached annexe, Mallard, share a courtyard setting. Photo Sales

2. A spacious sitting room A grand stone fireplace is a focal point of this comfortable room. Photo Sales

3. The dining kitchen A large and light kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances. Photo Sales

4. A beamed bedroom Light pours in to this sizeable bedroom through its mullion windows. Photo Sales