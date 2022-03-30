The Mullions, Great Burlees Farm, is a Grade ll Listed home with great character, that has been carefully updated to include modern comforts in keeping with its period rustic style.
In a stunning rural location, its own land includes lovely gardens, with added grazing and a courtyard.
A detached, self-contained annexe with solar panels, named ‘Mallard’ is next to the main house, and offers potential to fashion and update, while offering living space with two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The large dining kitchen with appliances is a main feature of The Mullions, along with its spacious sitting room that has a warming gas stove.
A utility room and ground floor cloakroom are further useful facilities.
Two of three bedrooms have mezzanine levels and there is a modern shower room.
Through the stone mullion windows are extensive views, and despite its rural location this home is just a brief journey by can to the centre of Hebden Bridge and the railway station.
Great Burlees Farm, Burlees Lane, Hebden Bridge, is priced £750,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents, Hebden Bridge.
Call 01422 843988 for further information.