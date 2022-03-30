The Mullions' garden looks out over this spectacular scenery.

Captivating Hebden Bridge farmhouse with two acres and an annexe for sale

A seventeenth century farmhouse within two acres of land, that has another detached property as part of the sale, is on offer within the sought after Hebden Bridge area.

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:50 pm

The Mullions, Great Burlees Farm, is a Grade ll Listed home with great character, that has been carefully updated to include modern comforts in keeping with its period rustic style.

In a stunning rural location, its own land includes lovely gardens, with added grazing and a courtyard.

A detached, self-contained annexe with solar panels, named ‘Mallard’ is next to the main house, and offers potential to fashion and update, while offering living space with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The large dining kitchen with appliances is a main feature of The Mullions, along with its spacious sitting room that has a warming gas stove.

A utility room and ground floor cloakroom are further useful facilities.

Two of three bedrooms have mezzanine levels and there is a modern shower room.

Through the stone mullion windows are extensive views, and despite its rural location this home is just a brief journey by can to the centre of Hebden Bridge and the railway station.

Great Burlees Farm, Burlees Lane, Hebden Bridge, is priced £750,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents, Hebden Bridge.

Call 01422 843988 for further information.

1. A stunning period property

The Mullions and its detached annexe, Mallard, share a courtyard setting.

Photo Sales

2. A spacious sitting room

A grand stone fireplace is a focal point of this comfortable room.

Photo Sales

3. The dining kitchen

A large and light kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances.

Photo Sales

4. A beamed bedroom

Light pours in to this sizeable bedroom through its mullion windows.

Photo Sales
Hebden BridgeReeds Rains
Next Page
Page 1 of 3