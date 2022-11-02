Oddy is a traditional house boat, for sale in Hebden Bridge

Oddy, a traditional one-bedroom houseboat has come up for sale, moored in a picturesque spot in Hebden Bridge.

Estate agents Peter David Properties Ltd are seeing plenty of interest in this property, for which cash offers of around £70,000 are invited. There are mooring fees to consider too, which are £1,536.00 per annum, or £128 per month.

The 55 foot long, 12 foot wide blue houseboat that weighs 30 tons was once used to maintain the Leeds Liverpool canals.

It is described by the estate agent as "a true low maintenance boat in fair condition”, with the hull "in good condition and blackened". The wheelhouse, in soft wood frame and laminated glass, is collapsible to enable passage through low bridges.

Built in 1986 By E.C. Jones And Sons, Middlesex, Oddy has an open plan kitchen with units that have hand-made walnut worktops, and a main living room area. A multi-fuel stove fire helps to keep the boat cosy through the colder months of the year.

There's one bedroom with bedside lights and shelves, a wardrobe and dressing table, and an oak clad cast iron bath with an electric waste pump. Double doors open from here to the front of the boat.

A shower room has a full size shower cubicle with mixer shower and electric waste pump, a wash hand basin within a handmade oak shelf, and a Jabsco macerator electric flush toilet and extractor fan.

Stunning countryside surrounds the moorings.

There is a diesel tank and hydraulic oil tank, and a Kabola 'Old Dutch' central heating stove and boiler. Three batteries include one to start the engine and two for leisure, with the potential to add more. LED lighting is used throughout the boat.

With a 240v shore power inlet socket, the boat is steered by hydraulics.

Its utility area has a 12v isotherm fridge freezer and there is plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

For more details about Oddy, Mayroyd Moorings, Hebden Bridge, contact Peter David Properties Ltd on 01422 844403.

A relaxed style of living....

The boat interior is larger than it might appear from outside.

An alternative view of the main seating area within Oddy.

