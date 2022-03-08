Chance to live in a stunning country house apartment, for sale near Halifax

Bernerside House is a former country house, built in 1872 by Roger Ives, for Edward Crossley. Now it is divided in to stunning apartments, one of which is for sale, on the first floor of the impressive building.

With both lift and stairs to the apartment inside, the property also has a single garage and allocated parking.There are well kept communal gardens.

In its quiet location within Skircoat Green, the property is just a short walking distance from shops and services.

Elegant communal hallways lead to apartments, and this two-bedroom one has its own entrance hall too.

A spacious living room with stunning views seen through vast windows is filled with light, and there’s a dining room, along with the fitted kitchen and a handy utility room.

Both double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and the master bedroom has an en suite shower room, along with the main bathroom.

An added advantage of this home is the electronically operated security gates to the car park, plus key fob entry to communal areas by the external doors.

The apartment is offered with no onward chain and immediate vacant possession.

Local bus services are close by and Halifax town centre is within easy reach, with a selection of schools.

Bernerside House, Greenroyd Close, Skircoat Green, is for sale with Ryder and Dutton who invite offers around £200,000. Call 01422 433849 for details.

1. A grand entrance hall The communal hallway and staircase to apartments within the building. Photo Sales

2. An ornate balustrade Carpeted stairs and landings lead to each apartment, although there is a lift facility too within the building. Photo Sales

3. An adaptable interior This area could lend itself to a variety of different uses. Photo Sales

4. Kitchen space, with units and appliances A corner of the fitted kitchen within the apartment. Photo Sales