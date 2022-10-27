For sale via the modern method of auction and with no onward chain, the property features an entrance hall, an open plan kitchen/lounge/diner, bedroom and bathroom.

The kitchen offers a range of wall and base units with integrated cooker and hob with tiled splashback. The living area has plenty of space for two sofas.

The double bedroom is neutrally decorated with two double glazed windows, an electric wall heater and a store cupboard.

The bathroom features a three-piece suite comprising of a low flush WC, pedestal hand wash basin and a panelled bath with electric shower overhead.

Externally the property has on-street parking and a separate entrance to the rest of the block.

Its Halifax town centre location is close to lots of local amenities and excellent transport links.

This flat on Sunderland Street, Halifax, is for sale with Reeds Rains at a guide price of £12,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01422 417847.

1. Living space This flat on Sunderland Street, Halifax, is for sale with Reeds Rains at a guide price of £12,000 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Kitchen This flat on Sunderland Street, Halifax, is for sale with Reeds Rains at a guide price of £12,000 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Bedroom This flat on Sunderland Street, Halifax, is for sale with Reeds Rains at a guide price of £12,000 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Bedroom This flat on Sunderland Street, Halifax, is for sale with Reeds Rains at a guide price of £12,000 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales