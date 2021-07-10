Elland estate agent relocates to new office

Philip Garnett, who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Elland office.

The new office is still on Victoria Road, but in a much more prominent position, right in the town centre and surrounded by several other well-established local businesses.

Dacre, Son & Hartley opened in Elland at the start of 2018.

Philip Garnett, who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Elland office and was born and bred in the town, said: “Our new office is probably the most prominent unit in the town centre and benefits from a highly visible double fronted shop with plenty of passing footfall and traffic.

"Since we opened in Elland three and a half years ago, we’ve quickly established ourselves in the local property market and have sold all types of homes across a wide-spanning area ranging in value from £50,000 to £2.5million.

“This has undoubtedly been helped by the strength of the local property market. Halifax and Huddersfield have both benefited from significant investment in recent years and their surrounding towns and villages are ideally placed for commuters to Leeds and Manchester too.

“We’ve also recently seen an increase in buyers from outside the area, who are attracted by the rural surroundings and the fact that you get more for your money here than in some other parts of Yorkshire, which is important with more buyers than ever prioritising space and good-sized gardens.

"As a result, there’s a shortage of good quality available properties for sale and we’re actively seeking new homes to market.”