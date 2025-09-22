Estate agents' team in gruelling challenge to raise £10,000 for Macmillan cancer care

Members of the estate agents' team in training for this week's challenge, that will raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support.

Estate agents will link together this week, to run, walk and cycle a 180 mile challenge across Yorkshire and Lancashire for Macmillan Cancer Care.

More than 140 staff from Ryder and Dutton and its parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group (NEAG), which also owns Mortimers and Manning Stainton, will come together for their second Coffee Cup Relay.

Over the course of this week, the team will run, walk and cycle between each of the group’s 36 branches in Yorkshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Derbyshire, aiming to raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

Taking place between September 22 to 26, the relay begins in Clitheroe, to arrive at Ryder and Dutton’s Sowerby Bridge branch on Thursday.

Once they receive the baton, the Sowerby Bridge team will cycle 14.1 miles to Manning Stainton’s Pudsey branch, before other teams then make the route across West Yorkshire to the finishing point in Leeds.

NEAG hopes to raise £10,000 for Macmillan, building on the success of its first Coffee Cup Relay in 2023 and providing vital funds for the cancer charity, which it has supported since 2012.

Stacey Rhodes, senior relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: “We are delighted that NEAG are once again undertaking their challenging Coffee Cup Relay to raise vital funds for Macmillan.

“After the incredible success of the first event, we know the team will do us proud. If they hit their £10,000 target, it could fund our online community forum for 15 days, helping over 20,000 people affected by cancer to share experiences and find support.

“As well as raising money, the challenge will also highlight the vital services Macmillan provides every day. We’re hugely grateful and wish the team the very best of luck.”

Mark Manning, managing director of NEAG, added: “My own family has been personally affected by cancer, so I know how devastating it can be and how much difference Macmillan’s incredible support makes.

"Many of our colleagues have similar stories, which is why this challenge is so important to us.”

Northern Estate Agencies Group has branches across Yorkshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Derbyshire.

For further information on this year’s Coffee Cup Relay or to donate, please visit Coffee Cup Relay 2025 is fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.