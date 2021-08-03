First look inside pioneering multi-million pound Brighouse housing project

Railway Bridge View CGI.

The scheme, Railway Bridge View in Brighouse, will see the creation of 65 one and two bed apartments – most available for affordable rent but some through shared ownership - as well as a range of amenities open to the public.

For the first time concepts have been released that provide an insight into how the building could look inside, including communal lounges for residents, dining areas and dementia-friendly interior design.

The development, commissioned by Calderdale Council and developed by Home Group, will also include an assisted spa bathing suite and three separate lounges for residents, as well as parking and mobility scooter storage and a guest room for family and friends.

Sally Parsons, Director of Housing and Support at Home Group, said: “As we’ve seen during the pandemic, social isolation and loneliness has a significant impact on the older generation.

“Our philosophy is to connect communities and offer a safe place for multigenerational interaction. We want people to feel empowered and encouraged to maintain and develop skills.

“With 23 of the apartments having two bedrooms, more couples will be able to remain together as they begin to need extra care and additional support. This development will keep our customers active for longer, less isolated and enjoying the things they love.”

The scheme is also set to create areas for local people to enjoy, including a salon, café, restaurant and activity space, allowing residents to better integrate with the wider community.

Gill Hopkinson, Senior Associate Designer at Blake Hopkinson Interior Design, said: “We aim to create environments that residents are proud to call home, where they can feel relaxed and socialise together and welcome family and friends.”

“In response to the differing needs identified for living well into older age, our designs promote inclusivity, wellbeing and comfort; with high-quality materials and furnishings throughout the variety of communal areas, each designed with individual style, purpose and identity.”

Railway Bridge View is being delivered in partnership between Home Group, one of the UK’s leading providers of housing, and Calderdale Council, with Roche Healthcare providing care and support for residents.

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “This inspiring development is part of our continued work to increase the choice of homes across Calderdale, and to help people live independently at the heart of our communities for as long as possible. It also provides more opportunities for affordable living.”

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, added: “Railway Bridge View is an important step to making Calderdale an age-friendly borough, where people can live long and full lives. The new homes, including specialist services for residents with dementia, will allow our older residents to continue to play an active and independent part in their community.”