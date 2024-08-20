Five-bedroom home at Todmorden's historic Grade II listed Stansfield Hall is on sale for £595,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A five double bedroom home within a Grade II listed historic landmark in Todmorden has been placed on the market, with a guide price of £595,000.

First Floor West at Stansfield Hall is being sympathetically renovated and retains a wealth of period fixtures and fittings throughout, while also being renovated for modern-day living.

Built in 1640 for James Stansfield, Stansfield Hall is a Grade II listed former mansion house which is now split into five individual homes.

First Floor West is the upper two floors of the hall’s west facing wing and forms part of the property’s gothic revival style extension, which was added in 1862 for MP Joshua Fielden.

The extension was designed by architect John Gibson, who is also responsible for a number of Todmorden landmarks including Todmorden Town Hall, Dobroyd Castle and the Unitarian Church.

First Floor West at Stansfield Hall is being marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates.

Director, Ben Waites, said: “First Floor West is a unique opportunity to live in an impressive, spacious character building.

“It offers modern living space wrapped up in beautiful period features, which will really appeal to prospective buyers looking for a special home.

“Its historic links and importance to the area, coupled with its high-specification finish and picturesque setting, the property offers the feel of a luxury retreat.

“We encourage anyone interested in First Floor West at Stansfield Hall to contact our office today to book a viewing and experience this historic property in person.”

Inside the property, a solid oak door leads into the private entrance which benefits from built-in under storage.

An open, winding staircase with oak balustrade rises to the first floor hallway, off which lies the property’s large dining kitchen.

A central island with a breakfast-bar provides a focus for the dining kitchen, with contrasting solid-oak work surfaces incorporating a ceramic sink and drainer with antique mixer tap.

Steps lead from the dining area to a study with built-in office furniture.

Across the opposite side of the hallway is a spacious lounge with dual-aspect feature windows providing ample natural light.

An oriel bay window provides views over the property’s grounds, while a Tiger gas fire and limestone fireplace surround sits as the room’s focal point.

The first floor is completed by a guest bedroom showcasing high-skirting and coving, built-in wardrobes and an en-suite with a walk-in shower, plus a double bedroom and a family bathroom.

The second floor landing leads to the spacious principal bedroom which benefits from a dressing room and open fire with oak mantel. A large mullion window allows natural light and views over the picturesque woodland.

A double bedroom and large house bathroom, featuring a free-standing roll-top bath and walk-in shower, completes the second floor.

An undeveloped attic room is currently used for storage. However, planning permission has already been granted for a southerly facing dormer window, offering the potential for a large suite or home cinema.

Externally, First Floor West has off-street parking for three cars and a single garage with power and lighting.

The property also comes with privately-owned and maintained grounds which sit either side of the sweeping driveway, including tiered, landscaped gardens with private flagged seating area.

For more information or to book a viewing, visit www.charnockbates.co.uk or call 01422 380100.