Food hygiene ratings have been given to nine Calderdale establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: JLA Limited at Victoria Mills, Meadowcroft Lane, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: The Crypt Cafe at HX7 ; rated on July 24

• Rated 3: La Piazza at The Piece Hall, Piece Hall, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 7

The following six ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mad About Pizza at 73 Catherine Street, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Madam Indy Thai Takeaway at 13 Manor Drive, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 22

• Rated 5: Bobby's Burgers at 36 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 21

• Rated 4: Good Will at 70 Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 7

• Rated 3: Moh's Indian Take-away at 57 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 24

• Rated 3: Towngate Fisheries at 13 Towngate, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 21