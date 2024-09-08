FOR SALE: 10 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning May 19.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 12:27 BST

Here are 10 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £194,000 with Dawson Estates

1. Waverley Road, Elland

This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £194,000 with Dawson Estates Photo: Dawson Estates

This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £220,000 with Home & Manor

2. Shears Drive, Brighouse

This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £220,000 with Home & Manor Photo: Home & Manor

This three bedroom end of terrace house is on the market for £190,000 with William H. Brown

3. Tewit Hall Gardens, Halifax

This three bedroom end of terrace house is on the market for £190,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown

This two bedroom terraced house is on the market for £165,000 with Reeds Rains

4. Eton Street, Hebden Bridge

This two bedroom terraced house is on the market for £165,000 with Reeds Rains Photo: Reeds Rains

