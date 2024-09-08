FOR SALE: 10 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Waverley Road, Elland
This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £194,000 with Dawson Estates Photo: Dawson Estates
2. Shears Drive, Brighouse
This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £220,000 with Home & Manor Photo: Home & Manor
3. Tewit Hall Gardens, Halifax
This three bedroom end of terrace house is on the market for £190,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown
4. Eton Street, Hebden Bridge
This two bedroom terraced house is on the market for £165,000 with Reeds Rains Photo: Reeds Rains