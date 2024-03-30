Here are 13 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

1 . Ingle Nook, Jagger Green Lane, Halifax This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £550,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent Photo Sales

2 . Moor End Road, Halifax This three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £190,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

3 . Phoebe Lane, Halifax This two bedroom cottage is on the market for £160,000 with Edkins & Holmes Estate Agents Ltd Photo: Edkins & Holmes Estate Agents Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Edward Street, Sowerby Bridge This two bedroom end terrace is on the market for £150,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales