Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Ingle Nook, Jagger Green Lane, Halifax
This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £550,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent
2. Moor End Road, Halifax
This three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £190,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown
3. Phoebe Lane, Halifax
This two bedroom cottage is on the market for £160,000 with Edkins & Holmes Estate Agents Ltd Photo: Edkins & Holmes Estate Agents Ltd
4. Edward Street, Sowerby Bridge
This two bedroom end terrace is on the market for £150,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown