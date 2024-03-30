FOR SALE: 11 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here some of the properties in Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning March 25.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Feb 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 11:24 GMT

Here are 13 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £550,000 with V G Estate Agent

1. Ingle Nook, Jagger Green Lane, Halifax

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £550,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent

This three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £190,000 with William H. Brown

2. Moor End Road, Halifax

This three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £190,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown

This two bedroom cottage is on the market for £160,000 with Edkins & Holmes Estate Agents Ltd

3. Phoebe Lane, Halifax

This two bedroom cottage is on the market for £160,000 with Edkins & Holmes Estate Agents Ltd Photo: Edkins & Holmes Estate Agents Ltd

This two bedroom end terrace is on the market for £150,000 with William H. Brown

4. Edward Street, Sowerby Bridge

This two bedroom end terrace is on the market for £150,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown

