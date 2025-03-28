Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

1 . The Wells, Halifax This three bedroom terraced property is on the market for £210,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

2 . Foxcroft Drive, Brighouse This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £315,000 with Bramleys Photo: Bramleys Photo Sales

3 . Long Lover Lane, Halifax This two bedroom end terrace is on the market for £160,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

4 . Ascot Grove, Brighouse This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with Yopa Photo: Yopa Photo Sales