FOR SALE: 11 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning March 24.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 10:21 BST

Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

This three bedroom terraced property is on the market for £210,000 with William H. Brown

1. The Wells, Halifax

This three bedroom terraced property is on the market for £210,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown

Photo Sales
This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £315,000 with Bramleys

2. Foxcroft Drive, Brighouse

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £315,000 with Bramleys Photo: Bramleys

Photo Sales
This two bedroom end terrace is on the market for £160,000 with EweMove

3. Long Lover Lane, Halifax

This two bedroom end terrace is on the market for £160,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with Yopa

4. Ascot Grove, Brighouse

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with Yopa Photo: Yopa

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxRightmove
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice