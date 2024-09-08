For sale: 11 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. The Old Coach House, Back Lane, Ripponden
This one bedroom detached home is on the market for £175,000 with Charnock Bates. Photo: Charnock Bates
2. 1 Parkfield Drive, Sowerby Bridge
This three bedroom detached property is on the market for £400,000 with EweMove. Photo: EweMove
3. Well Street, Todmorden
This three bedroom terraced property is on the market for £170,000 with Reeds Rains. Photo: Reeds Rains
4. Mill Stream Drive, Luddendenfoot
This four bedroom terraced property is on the market for £260,000 with Reeds Rains. Photo: Reeds Rains