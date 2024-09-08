For sale: 11 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 13:45 BST
Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning September 22.

Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This one bedroom detached home is on the market for £175,000 with Charnock Bates.

1. The Old Coach House, Back Lane, Ripponden

This one bedroom detached home is on the market for £175,000 with Charnock Bates. Photo: Charnock Bates

This three bedroom detached property is on the market for £400,000 with EweMove.

2. 1 Parkfield Drive, Sowerby Bridge

This three bedroom detached property is on the market for £400,000 with EweMove. Photo: EweMove

This three bedroom terraced property is on the market for £170,000 with Reeds Rains.

3. Well Street, Todmorden

This three bedroom terraced property is on the market for £170,000 with Reeds Rains. Photo: Reeds Rains

This four bedroom terraced property is on the market for £260,000 with Reeds Rains.

4. Mill Stream Drive, Luddendenfoot

This four bedroom terraced property is on the market for £260,000 with Reeds Rains. Photo: Reeds Rains

