For sale: 11 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . The Old Coach House, Back Lane, Ripponden This one bedroom detached home is on the market for £175,000 with Charnock Bates. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

2 . 1 Parkfield Drive, Sowerby Bridge This three bedroom detached property is on the market for £400,000 with EweMove. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

3 . Well Street, Todmorden This three bedroom terraced property is on the market for £170,000 with Reeds Rains. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

4 . Mill Stream Drive, Luddendenfoot This four bedroom terraced property is on the market for £260,000 with Reeds Rains. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales