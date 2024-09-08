FOR SALE: 11 properties in Halifax, Todmorden and Brighouse that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Hoults Lane, Greetland
This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £950,000 with William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown
2. Deep Lane, Brighouse
This four bedroom detached property is on the market for £575,000 with Trust Sales & Lettings. Photo: Trust Sales & Lettings
3. Leeds Road, Hipperholme
This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £775,000 with William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown
4. 274 Burnley Road, Todmorden
This two bedroom cottage is on the market for £170,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents. Photo: Face to Face Estate Agents