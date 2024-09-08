Walk around Halifax Town Centre

FOR SALE: 11 properties in Halifax, Todmorden and Brighouse that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 11:51 GMT
Here some of the properties in Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning October 27.

Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £950,000 with William H. Brown.

1. Hoults Lane, Greetland

This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £950,000 with William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown

Photo Sales
This four bedroom detached property is on the market for £575,000 with Trust Sales & Lettings.

2. Deep Lane, Brighouse

This four bedroom detached property is on the market for £575,000 with Trust Sales & Lettings. Photo: Trust Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £775,000 with William H. Brown.

3. Leeds Road, Hipperholme

This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £775,000 with William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown

Photo Sales
This two bedroom cottage is on the market for £170,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents.

4. 274 Burnley Road, Todmorden

This two bedroom cottage is on the market for £170,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents. Photo: Face to Face Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxTodmordenBrighouseCalderdaleRightmove
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice