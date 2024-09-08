FOR SALE: 11 properties in Halifax, Todmorden and Brighouse that have been added to the market

Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Hoults Lane, Greetland This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £950,000 with William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

2 . Deep Lane, Brighouse This four bedroom detached property is on the market for £575,000 with Trust Sales & Lettings. Photo: Trust Sales & Lettings Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Road, Hipperholme This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £775,000 with William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

4 . 274 Burnley Road, Todmorden This two bedroom cottage is on the market for £170,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents. Photo: Face to Face Estate Agents Photo Sales