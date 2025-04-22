With the arrival of Spring, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.
1. Greenhead Farm, Shelf
This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £2,500,000 with Monroe Estate Agents Photo: Monroe Estate Agents
2. High House Lane, Midgley
This six bedroom detached property is on the market for £2,000,000 with WM. Sykes & Son Photo: Wm Sykes
3. Savile Road, Halifax
This seven bedroom detached home is on the market for £1,700,000 with Keller Williams Scotland Photo: Keller Williams Scotland
4. Hartley Royd & Cottages , Blue Bell Lane, Todmorden
This seven bedroom detached home with cottages is on the market for £1,600,000 with Anthony J Turner as well as Savills. Photo: Anthony J Turner
