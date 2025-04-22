For sale: 18 of the most expensive homes currently for sale on Rightmove in Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Estate agents in Calderdale are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.

With the arrival of Spring, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

Here are 18 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove in Calderdale.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £2,500,000 with Monroe Estate Agents

1. Greenhead Farm, Shelf

This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £2,500,000 with Monroe Estate Agents Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

This six bedroom detached property is on the market for £2,000,000 with WM. Sykes & Son

2. High House Lane, Midgley

This six bedroom detached property is on the market for £2,000,000 with WM. Sykes & Son Photo: Wm Sykes

This seven bedroom detached home is on the market for £1,700,000 with Keller Williams Scotland

3. Savile Road, Halifax

This seven bedroom detached home is on the market for £1,700,000 with Keller Williams Scotland Photo: Keller Williams Scotland

This seven bedroom detached home with cottages is on the market for £1,600,000 with Anthony J Turner as well as Savills.

4. Hartley Royd & Cottages , Blue Bell Lane, Todmorden

This seven bedroom detached home with cottages is on the market for £1,600,000 with Anthony J Turner as well as Savills. Photo: Anthony J Turner

