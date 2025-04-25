Here are 9 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

1 . Castle hall barn, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £595,000 with Chapters Photo: Chapters Photo Sales

2 . Valley Mill, Elland This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £100,000 with HORSFIELD RESIDENTIAL LIMITED Photo: HORSFIELD RESIDENTIAL LIMITED Photo Sales

3 . Cowhurst Avenue, Todmorden This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

4 . Westbourne Crescent, Crossley Hill, Halifax This two bedroom terrraced property is on the market for £169,950 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales