FOR SALE: 9 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning April 21.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:16 BST

Here are 9 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £595,000 with Chapters

1. Castle hall barn, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge

This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £595,000 with Chapters Photo: Chapters

This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £100,000 with HORSFIELD RESIDENTIAL LIMITED

2. Valley Mill, Elland

This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £100,000 with HORSFIELD RESIDENTIAL LIMITED Photo: HORSFIELD RESIDENTIAL LIMITED

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with EweMove

3. Cowhurst Avenue, Todmorden

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove

This two bedroom terrraced property is on the market for £169,950 with Peter David Properties

4. Westbourne Crescent, Crossley Hill, Halifax

This two bedroom terrraced property is on the market for £169,950 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties

