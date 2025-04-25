Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Castle hall barn, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge
This five bedroom detached home is on the market for £595,000 with Chapters Photo: Chapters
2. Valley Mill, Elland
This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £100,000 with HORSFIELD RESIDENTIAL LIMITED Photo: HORSFIELD RESIDENTIAL LIMITED
3. Cowhurst Avenue, Todmorden
This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £250,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove
4. Westbourne Crescent, Crossley Hill, Halifax
This two bedroom terrraced property is on the market for £169,950 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties