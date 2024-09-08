FOR SALE: 9 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here are 9 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Greenfields, Sowerby Bridge This five bedroom detached is on the market for £500,000 with Ryder & Dutton. Photo: Ryder & Dutton Photo Sales

2 . Claremount Road, Halifax This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £140,000 with William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

3 . Ashgrove Place, Siddal This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £110,000 with Baxter Estate Agents. Photo: Baxter Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Highfield Avenue, Bailiff Bridge This three bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £229,950 with Barkers Estate Agents. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents Photo Sales