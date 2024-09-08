FOR SALE: 9 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 14:31 BST
Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning October 13.

Here are 9 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

This five bedroom detached is on the market for £500,000 with Ryder & Dutton.

1. Greenfields, Sowerby Bridge

This five bedroom detached is on the market for £500,000 with Ryder & Dutton. Photo: Ryder & Dutton

Photo Sales
This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £140,000 with William H. Brown.

2. Claremount Road, Halifax

This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £140,000 with William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown

Photo Sales
This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £110,000 with Baxter Estate Agents.

3. Ashgrove Place, Siddal

This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £110,000 with Baxter Estate Agents. Photo: Baxter Estate Agents

Photo Sales
This three bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £229,950 with Barkers Estate Agents.

4. Highfield Avenue, Bailiff Bridge

This three bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £229,950 with Barkers Estate Agents. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleRightmove
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice