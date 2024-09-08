FOR SALE: 9 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Greenfields, Sowerby Bridge
This five bedroom detached is on the market for £500,000 with Ryder & Dutton. Photo: Ryder & Dutton
2. Claremount Road, Halifax
This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £140,000 with William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown
3. Ashgrove Place, Siddal
This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £110,000 with Baxter Estate Agents. Photo: Baxter Estate Agents
4. Highfield Avenue, Bailiff Bridge
This three bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £229,950 with Barkers Estate Agents. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents