For sale: Edwardian-style five-bedroom property in Sowerby Bridge up for sale at £850,000

Located in the picturesque village of Mill Bank, Clough Side offers peace and quiet nestled away in a secluded and private woodland setting.

The property retains a wealth of period features throughout including high ceilings and skirtings while also offering stunning views of the rural countryside.

Clough Side is marketed by Charnock Bates.

Edwardian-style five-bedroom property in Sowerby Bridge up for sale at £850,000. Picture: Charnock Bates

The property’s solid oak door entrance leads to an impressive hallway which features underfloor heating and is finished with Victorian Quartz tiled flooring. Off the hallway lies a cloakroom, WC, dining room, lounge, dining kitchen, and a self-contained studio offering an ideal room for older children or parents to have their own space.

The studio has built-in storage and utility space, along with kitchen facilities including plumbing for a washing machine, space for a dryer. Within the room there is also a walk-in shower cubicle.

The spacious dining kitchen offers a place to cook and dine, and benefits from an original Inglenook fireplace housing a multi-fuel stove and granite worktops.

Inside the dining kitchen at Clough Side. Picture: Charnock Bates

The dining room has all the period features you would expect from an Edwardian-style property, with high skirting, coving and a ceiling rose.

A spacious lounge lies off the dining room, with a bay window offering views of the rural surroundings and French doors opening out into the south-facing garden and allowing in ample natural light.

There are five double-bedrooms and the bathroom.

The main bedroom benefits from an en-suite WC, a walk-in wardrobe and dressing area.

The property’s other four bedrooms all offer walk-in wardrobes, with one benefiting from a fully tiled en-suite with walk-in shower.

Outside a track leads up to the gated access at Clough Side. Once through the gates, at the end of the driveway is a double garage and a spacious original stone-built outhouse with power and lighting.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Clough Side is a fantastic Edwardian-style property with a wealth of period features and offering picturesque views of the surrounding countryside.

“With five double bedrooms and a self-contained studio, it is perfect for those with older children or elderly parents to have their own space while still being close to family.”