For sale: Former masonic hall in Brighouse is on the market for £450,000
Called Brighouse Assembly Rooms, the 9,175 sq ft property is based on Briggate, within the town centre. The property comprises a number of spaces, including two bars, a snooker room, ceremony room, function room, and a commercial kitchen.
To the rear of the ground floor is a three-bedroom flat, as well as a basement providing ancillary stores. Externally, a small rear yard can be found which provides private parking and a small terrace area.
The property benefits from excellent transport links, with junction 25 of the M62 motorway within two miles and Brighouse train station within a five-minute walk.
Brighouse Assembly Rooms been brought to market by Halifax-based property consultancy Walker Singleton and has a guide price of £450,000.
Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Barker said: “Due to its significant redevelopment and commercial appeal, we expect Brighouse Assembly Rooms to be a popular site. We are already seeing a high level of interest in the property.
“The space available within the property, coupled with its town centre location, make it suitable for a wide range of commercial redevelopment options.
“I would strongly advise any interested parties to get in contact to discuss the opportunity and to arrange a viewing.”
Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary consultancy which provides partner-led property and asset services.
For more information visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk