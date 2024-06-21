For sale: Here are 11 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Shelf Moor Road, Halifax
This four bedroom end terrace is on the market for £265,000 with Reloc8 PropertiesPhoto: Reloc8 Properties
2. Old Lane, Brighouse
This one bedroom terrace is on the market for £89,950 with Peter David PropertiesPhoto: Peter David Properties
3. Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe
This five bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £375,000 with Righthaus PropertiesPhoto: Righthaus Properties
4. Ovenden Wood Road, Fountainhead Village
This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £365,000 with Wainhouse Properties LimitedPhoto: Wainhouse Properties Limited