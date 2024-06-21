For sale: Here are 11 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here are 17 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Shelf Moor Road, Halifax This four bedroom end terrace is on the market for £265,000 with Reloc8 PropertiesPhoto: Reloc8 Properties Photo Sales

2 . Old Lane, Brighouse This one bedroom terrace is on the market for £89,950 with Peter David PropertiesPhoto: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

3 . Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe This five bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £375,000 with Righthaus PropertiesPhoto: Righthaus Properties Photo Sales

4 . Ovenden Wood Road, Fountainhead Village This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £365,000 with Wainhouse Properties LimitedPhoto: Wainhouse Properties Limited Photo Sales