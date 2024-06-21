For sale: Here are 11 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 11:32 BST
Here some of the properties in Halifax and Brighouse that have entered the market from the week beginning June 17.

Here are 17 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This four bedroom end terrace is on the market for £265,000 with Reloc8 Properties

1. Shelf Moor Road, Halifax

This four bedroom end terrace is on the market for £265,000 with Reloc8 PropertiesPhoto: Reloc8 Properties

This one bedroom terrace is on the market for £89,950 with Peter David Properties

2. Old Lane, Brighouse

This one bedroom terrace is on the market for £89,950 with Peter David PropertiesPhoto: Peter David Properties

This five bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £375,000 with Righthaus Properties

3. Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe

This five bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £375,000 with Righthaus PropertiesPhoto: Righthaus Properties

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £365,000 with Wainhouse Properties Limited

4. Ovenden Wood Road, Fountainhead Village

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £365,000 with Wainhouse Properties LimitedPhoto: Wainhouse Properties Limited

